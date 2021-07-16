In the Garden Now: Clematis 'Arabella'



Story and photo by Victoria Gilleland









I've read that Arabella is a very prolific and long bloomer. I'm a believer.













I was looking for a smallish clematis to grow in a pot on a trellis. Clematis 'Arabella' came to my attention because of its smaller size and lovely mauve blue flower color. She is a 'scrambler' or 'semi climber' so she does need a little help as she clambers up the trellis.I planted my new clematis in its permanent garden pot in late April. By the end of May fabulous blue flowers had begun to open. Right now there are at least 50 fully opened flowers on my young plant with more buds about to burst into flower. She just keeps producing more amazing blossoms!