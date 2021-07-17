Fires prohibited on beaches at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park until further notice
Saturday, July 17, 2021
This action is in conjunction with Governor Inslee’s state of emergency proclamation banning most campfires, bonfires, residential burning for yard waste, and agricultural burning.
If you use the BBQ grills at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, or any of our parks, we encourage you to use extreme caution to ensure no accidental fires occur. Vegetation is very dry and can burn easily.
At this time, people can use firepits and BBQs on private property. However, if Shoreline, along with most other King County jurisdictions, moves to a Phase 2 burn ban, these activities will not be permitted.
If you use the BBQ grills at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, or any of our parks, we encourage you to use extreme caution to ensure no accidental fires occur. Vegetation is very dry and can burn easily.
At this time, people can use firepits and BBQs on private property. However, if Shoreline, along with most other King County jurisdictions, moves to a Phase 2 burn ban, these activities will not be permitted.
0 comments:
Post a Comment