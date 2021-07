Fires prohibited on beaches at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park until further notice

Due to increasingly dry weather conditions and because of a history of accidental fires occurring at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park due to open fires on the beach, the City of Shoreline is prohibiting all beach fires at the park until further notice.

This action is in conjunction with Governor Inslee’s state of emergency proclamation banning most campfires, bonfires, residential burning for yard waste, and agricultural burning.If you use the BBQ grills at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, or any of our parks, we encourage you to use extreme caution to ensure no accidental fires occur. Vegetation is very dry and can burn easily.At this time, people can use firepits and BBQs on private property. However, if Shoreline, along with most other King County jurisdictions, moves to a Phase 2 burn ban, these activities will not be permitted.