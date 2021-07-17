Fires prohibited on beaches at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park until further notice

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Due to increasingly dry weather conditions and because of a history of accidental fires occurring at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park due to open fires on the beach, the City of Shoreline is prohibiting all beach fires at the park until further notice.

This action is in conjunction with Governor Inslee’s state of emergency proclamation banning most campfires, bonfires, residential burning for yard waste, and agricultural burning.

If you use the BBQ grills at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, or any of our parks, we encourage you to use extreme caution to ensure no accidental fires occur. Vegetation is very dry and can burn easily.

At this time, people can use firepits and BBQs on private property. However, if Shoreline, along with most other King County jurisdictions, moves to a Phase 2 burn ban, these activities will not be permitted.

Posted by DKH at 2:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  