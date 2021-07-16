Case updates July 14, 2021 - most cases and lowest vaccination rate in the 20- 34 age range

Friday, July 16, 2021

Washington state cases by age group
In the latest state figures, the highest number of cases and the lowest vaccination rates are in the 20-34 age group.

The UW Med vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center, run by Shoreline Fire with the assistance of Bothell and Northshore Fire, will be closing after Tuesday, July 20.


Case updates July 14, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 33,797,400 - 33,292 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 605,905 - 310 reported since yesterday

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 420,921 - 707 since yesterday
  • Probable (additional) cases 38,385 - 82 since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 26,032 - 44 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 6,036 - 9 new since yesterday

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 109,140 - 146 since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 6,590 - 9 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 1,681 - 1 new since yesterday

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 25,869 - 53 since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,453 - 0 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 423 -  0 new since yesterday

Shoreline 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,513 -  3 since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 209 - 0 new since yesterday 
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 335 - 1 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday


Posted by DKH at 3:36 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  