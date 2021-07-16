Case updates July 14, 2021 - most cases and lowest vaccination rate in the 20- 34 age range
Friday, July 16, 2021
|Washington state cases by age group
In the latest state figures, the highest number of cases and the lowest vaccination rates are in the 20-34 age group.
The UW Med vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center, run by Shoreline Fire with the assistance of Bothell and Northshore Fire, will be closing after Tuesday, July 20.
United States
- Total cases 33,797,400 - 33,292 since yesterday
- Total deaths 605,905 - 310 reported since yesterday
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 420,921 - 707 since yesterday
- Probable (additional) cases 38,385 - 82 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 26,032 - 44 since yesterday
- Total deaths 6,036 - 9 new since yesterday
King county
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 109,140 - 146 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,590 - 9 since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,681 - 1 new since yesterday
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 25,869 - 53 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,453 - 0 since yesterday
- Total deaths 423 - 0 new since yesterday
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,513 - 3 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 209 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 335 - 1 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
