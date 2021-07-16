Scene on the Sound: cruise ship Silver Muse

The Silver Muse. Photo by Jan Hansen





Coming in at sunset was a small luxury cruise ship, Silver Muse. Part of the Silver Seas' line, this ship will take passengers on 10 or 11 day voyages from Seattle to Alaska and back.





From the Silver Seas website:





Delivered in spring of 2017, Silver Muse was built by Fincantieri and at 40,700 grt accommodates 596 guests. Representing an exciting evolution of Silver Spirit, Silver Muse redefines ultra-luxury ocean travel - enhancing the small-ship intimacy and spacious all-suite accommodations that are the hallmarks of the Silversea experience. Silver Muse significantly raises the bar in the ultra-luxury cruise market with a wealth of enhancements to the onboard experience, while satisfying the uncompromising requirements for comfort, service, and quality of the world's most discerning travellers.





Guests capacity: 596

Crew capacity: 411

Built: 2017

Last refurbishment: 2017

Tonnage: 40,700 Tons











