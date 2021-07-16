Dembowski honors American Legion Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 with a $20,000 grant
Friday, July 16, 2021
|County Councilmember Rod Dembowski presents a check to Post 227 members while Shoreline Councilmembers Chris Roberts and Betsy Robertson look on. Photo courtesy King County
King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski secured a $20,000 King County grant for the American Legion Post 227 in Shoreline.
|This old stove has seen many pancake breakfasts.
Photo courtesy King County
The funds are made possible thanks to King County’s Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy.
“It was an honor to present a $20,000 grant to the American Legion Post 227 in Shoreline,” said King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski.
“The men and women of Post 227 are incredible community leaders who donate their time to help others.
"They open their doors to those seeking counseling, community groups, and host Red Cross blood drives. The improvements will make this treasured community asset an even more welcoming space.
"It was an especially joyous event for me, as I was accompanied by my father Al Dembowski, a Korean War veteran.”
Councilmember Dembowski was also joined by Shoreline City Councilmembers Betsy Robertson and Chris Roberts.
