Jobs: City of Shoreline Director of Human Resources and Organizational Development

CLOSING DATE: Open Until Filled, first review of applications 7/23/2021GENERAL SUMMARY:Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity and social justice.The City of Shoreline is seeking a Human Resources and Organizational Development Director. The position is open until filled with the first review of applications on July 23, 2021.The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and GoalsThe Ideal CandidateThe next Human Resources and Organizational Development Director excels in interpersonal relationship building, values diversity and inclusion, and promotes excellence throughout the organization. The ideal candidate will be an exceptional communicator, collaborate naturally, and build strong partnerships across the organization. They will have demonstrated skill in organizational development and know when to create and when to secure existing training and leadership development programs.The next Director will have sound judgment, be data-driven, and be able to balance the role of supportive consultant and ensure the City is in compliance with laws. The next Director has a strong background as a human resources generalist, is knowledgeable about employment law, and is willing to jump in and do day-to-day work in a lean organization. They will be able to interpret and explain personnel policies and procedures, provide mentoring to employees and supervisors, and investigate employee grievances and other issues as needed.This candidate is fully invested in implementing the goals set forth by City Council and the organization and shares the values of the organization. The ideal candidate will provide leadership in the organization and assistance to operating departments in support of achieving the Council’s Vision 2029. The ideal candidate is experienced in position classification and salary administration, recruitment and retention of talented staff and mediation, and displays the highest level of integrity and personal ethics. The next Director will be a strategic thinker who is able to provide organizational leadership to ensure the workforce is prepared to take the City to the next level of excellence.The City of Shoreline is seeking a Human Resources Director with the following traits. Positive, Analytical, Approachable, Strategic thinker, Technologically savvy, Values and supports diversity and inclusion.