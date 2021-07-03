Jobs: City of Shoreline Senior Surface Water Program Specialist

Saturday, July 3, 2021

City of Shoreline
Senior Surface Water Program Specialist

CLOSING DATE: 07/06/2021

GENERAL SUMMARY:

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity and social justice.

The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals

Shoreline takes a holistic approach and is a regional leader in surface water management. As a sign of its commitment to surface water quality, Shoreline became the first Salmon Safe-certified city in Washington State in 2019. The City’s Surface Water Utility staff are engaged in multiple innovative and forward-looking surface water programs, including addressing climate change vulnerabilities, and evaluating opportunities to increase the equitability of Utility services.

The Surface Water Utility is a close-knit seven-person team within Shoreline’s Public Works Department. Each Surface Water team member possesses a unique skill set, leading and managing a specific portfolio of programs and projects, while also supporting and being supported by the other Utility and City staff.

The Senior Surface Water Program Specialist is the Utility's lead in tracking and working to improve the health of Shoreline’s streams, and for coordinating on compliance with the City’s Western Washington Phase II Municipal Stormwater Permit. The position’s primary activities include stream sampling, illicit discharge response, and working across the City organization with staff and community members for the betterment of stormwater and surface water quality and Phase II Permit compliance. The ideal candidate is a collaborative team player who self-manages and takes ownership of their work. Creative problem solving and a drive to improve are welcome in our team. Training and professional growth opportunities are provided and encouraged.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, this position has worked primarily from home for office-type duties, while reporting in person for field duties, typically once or more per week as needed for water quality sampling and illicit discharge follow-up. The City's remote work policy is under evaluation, and we anticipate that a hybrid model is likely. Under the new policy, it is possible that this position could work remotely part-time on a regular basis if desired. To demonstrate interest and writing skills, please complete the Supplemental Questions in lieu of a cover letter. (This application does not allow for attachments.)

DEFINITION

Provide technical assistance, expertise and implementation of programs to assure City compliance with current Western Washington Phase II Municipal Stormwater Permit requirements and implementation of the City's Stormwater Management Program (SWMP) Plan.


Job description and application



