Craft with a Friend in Embroidery for Beginners in-person class

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Are you missing the camaraderie of fellow crafters or looking for a fun project to tackle with friends or family? 

If so, check out Embroidery for Beginners, a class focused on the fundamentals of embroidery, offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.

In just three Saturdays, you’ll learn how to choose the ideal fabric, ways to transfer a design, and how to finish and secure the back of an embroidery hoop. 

Join facilitator Tricia Karsky as you work through four main stitches and embroider a landscape design featuring a saying of your choice. (Puns are welcome!) The cost of the course includes a basic embroidery kit.

Fee: $79
Dates: Saturdays, July 17th - July 31st
Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm
Location: Shoreline Community College, Room 1515

The full course description is available here or you can contact Continuing Education at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.



