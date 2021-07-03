Craft with a Friend in Embroidery for Beginners in-person class
Saturday, July 3, 2021
If so, check out Embroidery for Beginners, a class focused on the fundamentals of embroidery, offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.
In just three Saturdays, you’ll learn how to choose the ideal fabric, ways to transfer a design, and how to finish and secure the back of an embroidery hoop.
Join facilitator Tricia Karsky as you work through four main stitches and embroider a landscape design featuring a saying of your choice. (Puns are welcome!) The cost of the course includes a basic embroidery kit.
Fee: $79
Dates: Saturdays, July 17th - July 31st
Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm
Location: Shoreline Community College, Room 1515
The full course description is available here or you can contact Continuing Education at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
