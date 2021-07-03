Craft with a Friend in Embroidery for Beginners in-person class

Are you missing the camaraderie of fellow crafters or looking for a fun project to tackle with friends or family?





If so, check out Embroidery for Beginners, a class focused on the fundamentals of embroidery, offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.









Fee: $79

Dates: Saturdays, July 17th - July 31st

Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm



The full course description is available





Location: Shoreline Community College, Room 1515The full course description is available here or you can contact Continuing Education at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.

Join facilitator Tricia Karsky as you work through four main stitches and embroider a landscape design featuring a saying of your choice. (Puns are welcome!) The cost of the course includes a basic embroidery kit.Fee: $79Dates: Saturdays, July 17th - July 31stTime: 10:00am - 12:00pm

In just three Saturdays, you’ll learn how to choose the ideal fabric, ways to transfer a design, and how to finish and secure the back of an embroidery hoop.