Council seeks volunteers for voters’ pamphlet pro and con committees for Shoreline Proposition 1: General Obligation Bonds Parks Improvements and Park Land Acquisition

Hillwood is one of five parks slated for major improvements on the Nov bond





At their June 28, 2021 meeting, the Shoreline City Council unanimously approved placing a bond measure for parks improvements and park land acquisition on the November 2, 2021, general election ballot. The measure includes money for park improvements and park land acquisitions.









Individuals interested in applying for one of the committee positions can fill out an



To learn more about the requirements for the voter’s pamphlet and the duties of the pro and con committees, review the







In response will be statements in support and opposition to the ballot measure. State law requires the City Council to appoint two committees to draft the pro and con statements. The committees can have no more than three members each; however, the committees may seek advice from any person or persons. The committees will also have an opportunity to write a rebuttal statement to the other side’s statement.Individuals interested in applying for one of the committee positions can fill out an online application . Applications are due by July 15 at 10:00am. The City Council will review the applications and appoint the committee members at its July 19 business meeting.To learn more about the requirements for the voter’s pamphlet and the duties of the pro and con committees, review the 2021 Jurisdiction Manual at King County Elections

Accompanying the November ballots will be the King County Voters’ Pamphlet. The pamphlet will include an explanatory statement from the City that states the effect of the bond measure if approved.