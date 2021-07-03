Hospitalizations in King county





While the state has made tremendous progress on vaccination, more than 35% of people 12 and older in the state have not yet gotten their first dose.





DOH is continuing to see outbreaks in areas and settings where vaccination rates are lower.





If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, now is the time.





Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and everyone around you.





If you are already vaccinated, you can help by encouraging people you know to get their vaccine.





Case updates July 1, 2021



United States

Total cases 33,514,681 - 17,658 in one day

Total deaths 602,731 - 316 in one day

Washington state

Total confirmed cases 415,515 - 336 new since yesterday

Probable (additional) cases 36,968 - 75 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 25,538 - 4 since yesterday

Total deaths 5,939- 1 new since yesterday.

King county

Total confirmed cases 107,923 - 73 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 6,522 - 6 new since yesterday

Total deaths 1,664 - 1 new since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 25,528 - 16 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 1,444 - 0 new since yesterday

Total deaths 422 - 0 new since yesterday - population 744,995 (2018)

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 2,486 - 2 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 207 - 0 new since yesterday

Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday - population 56,752 (2018)

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

Total confirmed cases 330 - 0 new since yesterday

Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday

Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday

