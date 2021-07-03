Having trouble sleeping? The Senior Center has a class for you

Heidi Mair yoga instructor One of the biggest side effects seniors are coping with through the COVID battle is insomnia. Are you having trouble getting a good night’s rest? One of the biggest side effects seniors are coping with through the COVID battle is insomnia. Are you having trouble getting a good night’s rest?



Sleeping well is essential to our physical health and emotional well-being, yet many people struggle with insomnia on a regular basis.





In this class we will discuss the science of sleep and how Yoga can help us develop healthier sleep patterns. You will practice gentle Yoga poses, linking breath and movement followed by meditation and relaxation.





Class meets live on Tuesdays, beginning on July 6, 2021 in our Wellness Studio from 1:30pm - 2:30pm. The Senior Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, facing 185th. 18560 1st Ave NE #1













For more information or to register for the class you may go to the website shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org or call the Center at 206-365-1536

We have a class for you~Join our HEALING MOVES YOGA FOR HEALTHY SLEEP this July with expert instructor Heidi L. Mair, AWC, E-RYT at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center.