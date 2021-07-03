Jobs: City of Shoreline Web Systems Analyst
Saturday, July 3, 2021
CLOSING DATE: 07/07/2021
GENERAL SUMMARY:
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity and social justice.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals
During the COVID-19 pandemic, this position has worked primarily from home for office-type duties, while reporting for in person meetings or emergency website needs. The City's remote work policy is under evaluation, and we anticipate that a hybrid model is likely. Under the new policy, it is possible that this position could work remotely part-time on a regular basis if desired.
To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application and Supplemental Questions in lieu of a cover letter or a resume. (This application does not allow for attachments.)
DEFINITION
To design, program, implement and maintain the City's inter/intranets, portals, web sites and web applications; to provide user support, technical assistance and training on the use of portals and e-commerce and web-based software applications. To maintain, administer and support internet/intranet application systems; provide project management, customer service and business analyst support for continuous improvement of these systems. Support and maintain the City’s audio visual and government access channel systems.
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment