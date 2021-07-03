Local activities for the 4th of July weekend

Edmonds holds a 4th of July parade

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Many local 4th of July events are coming back this year. Here's a list of nearby events.





The fireworks show is held at the Civic Center, an open air field with concrete bleachers. The Chamber has been staging the 4th for decades.





Sometimes the show is off the field. I was there for the fireworks show 35 years ago. We got there early and were waiting for the show, when the people at the house right next to the stadium started shooting off fireworks. It only took them about 15 minutes to set the roof on fire. Lots of yelling. A few minutes later the fire department arrived to put out the fire.





And here's an option for you - our friends at MyEdmondsNews.com will be livestreaming the fireworks show. Here's the link: https://myedmondsnews.com/2021/07/join-us-for-the-edmonds-4th-of-july-fireworks-live-stream-show-sunday/



Kingston 4th of July - Kingston has been holding big 4th of July events for over a hundred years and their 4th of July brings out twice as many people as live in the small town. No wonder. They have a parade, live music, beer tent, pancake breakfast - and fireworks, but not necessarily in that order.

For years, readers have been telling me they have a secret vantage point where they can see the fireworks from both towns - but they won't tell me where!





- there are a lot of places in Lake Forest Park / Lake City where you can see the higher fireworks from Bellevue.



Bellevue Family 4th - there are a lot of places in Lake Forest Park / Lake City where you can see the higher fireworks from Bellevue. T-Town Family 4th Celebration (Tacoma) - you have to be pretty serious about fireworks to drive to Tacoma - but have at it!

Everett Thunder on the Bay - fireworks, live music, food, and family fun - and easier to get to than Tacoma.

Mountlake Terrace has cancelled both the 3rd of July fireworks show and the 2021 Tour de Terrace because of COVID-19 restrictions.



Mountlake Terrace has cancelled both the 3rd of July fireworks show and the 2021 Tour de Terrace because of COVID-19 restrictions. Kenmore holds a lot of special events during the summer but their 2021 fireworks show from Log Boom Park is cancelled. And fireworks are banned within city limits.






