Fireworks are illegal in Lake Forest Park

With the 4th of July on the horizon, the City of Lake Forest Park would like to take this opportunity to remind the community that the sale, use, or discharge of any fireworks is illegal within the city limits, including those advertised as “safe and sane.”



Keep Lake Forest Park green

Photo by Issy Bailey on Unsplash





The risks associated with private fireworks displays must be minimized for the sake of public safety.





Nearby communities may have different regulations regarding personal fireworks, but personal fireworks are prohibited in Lake Forest Park.



To help ensure all have a safe and considerate Fourth of July, the City has a zero-tolerance policy and has increased police enforcement through the Fourth of July weekend and beyond, if necessary.









If you see someone selling or using fireworks, or find any unattended fireworks, please call the police department at 206-364-8216.



To celebrate Independence Day, consider attending a local public fireworks display. The public displays are safe and spectacular, and the pyrotechnicians are trained professionals.





In 2002, the Lake Forest Park City Council adopted an ordinance prohibiting any person to sell, use or discharge any fireworks, including those considered safe and sane (LFPMC 8.32.020), except by permit.