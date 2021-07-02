Changing of the guard at Lake Forest Park Rotary

Lake Forest Park Rotary









They congratulated outgoing President J.P. Mahar on a job well done, and welcomed new President Ed Sterner.





Highlights of the year included adding new committees for Environmental Sustainability and Peacebuilders.





A major accomplishment of the club was helping to establish a resource center for young people experiencing homelessness. YouthCare opened in the LFP Town Center in February of 2021.





The "Rotarian of the Year" award was given to Robin Roat.





The Lake Forest Park Rotary is returning to in-person meetings beginning on Wednesday, July 7 at 7:45am at the Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church. Visit http://www.lakeforestparkrotary.com for more details.













