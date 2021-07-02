Affordable housing summit



With over 40 mayors, city councilmembers, planning commissioners and city staff in attendance, conversation focused on how to better support interjurisdictional collaboration to shape policies and programs that increase development of affordable housing.





A summary of the results of a city-by-city housing needs assessment was presented, along with a case study of the Together Center and discussion of the key ingredients cities (and staff) need to successfully foster development.





With the need for affordable housing at an all-time high, cities are at a critical juncture in ensuring housing stability.





Thanks to King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski for key remarks - and for his significant leadership and support for this project!

