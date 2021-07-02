Shorewood graduate named to Provost's List at Chapman University
Friday, July 2, 2021
Each semester the Office of the Provost publishes a list of students honored for their academic excellence. Academic excellence is measured by maintaining a 3.600 GPA or higher in at least 12 credits of residence course work taken for a letter grade.
2020 Shorewood graduate, Isabel Brown, was named to the Spring semester Provost list at Chapman University.
She is the daughter of Michelle and Jeff Brown of Shoreline.
Chapman University in Orange County California is a private university offering a personalized approach to education so students can rise to the world's challenges.
