Shorewood graduate named to Provost's List at Chapman University

Friday, July 2, 2021


Each semester the Office of the Provost publishes a list of students honored for their academic excellence. Academic excellence is measured by maintaining a 3.600 GPA or higher in at least 12 credits of residence course work taken for a letter grade.

2020 Shorewood graduate, Isabel Brown, was named to the Spring semester Provost list at Chapman University. 

She is the daughter of Michelle and Jeff Brown of Shoreline.

Chapman University in Orange County California is a private university offering a personalized approach to education so students can rise to the world's challenges.



Posted by DKH at 3:41 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  