Northshore Fire LT Van Dusen retires after 37 years

LT Pete Van Dusen, Northshore Fire The Northshore Fire Department and the members of IAFF Local 2459 would like to congratulate LT. Pete Van Dusen for 37+ years of exceptional service to the department and the citizens of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore.





Pete started with the Kenmore Fire Department (now known as the Northshore Fire Department) in 1982, as a volunteer.





In 1984 he was hired as a career firefighter and later received the department’s “Outstanding Achievement Award” for 1987 and “Firefighter of The Year” award in 1989.





In 1993 he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant receiving “Fire Officer of The Year” in 2001 and “Employee of The Year” in 2009 and has been described by many of his peers over the years as one of our best Lieutenants.





Pete, also known to his peers as ABCPVD, has confidently and successfully served in the capacity of Acting Battalion Chief with several long-term assignments. Pete has been a great representative of himself, the department and the fire service, we will miss his smiling face and great attitude as he moves into the next chapter of life with his wife, kids and new granddaughter. Well done sir and we wish you the very best!











