Case updates June 30, 2021 - correction - 35% not vaccinated
Friday, July 2, 2021
DOH is continuing to see outbreaks in areas and settings where vaccination rates are lower.
If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, now is the time.
Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and everyone around you.
If you are already vaccinated, you can help by encouraging people you know to get their vaccine.
Case updates June 30, 2021
United States
- Total cases 33,496,454 - 14,256 in one day
- Total deaths 602,401 - 231 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 415,179- 394 new since yesterday
- Probable (additional) cases 36,893 - 83 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 25,534 - 29 since yesterday
- Total deaths 5,938- 8 new since yesterday.
King county
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 107,850 - 89 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,516 - 8 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,663 - 1 new since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 25,512 - 22 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,444 - 3 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 422 - 1 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,484 - 4 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 207 - 1 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 330 - 2 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
