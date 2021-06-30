Case updates June 30, 2021 - correction - 35% not vaccinated

Masks are still required at Shoreline City Hall

Photo by Steven H. Robinson While the state has made tremendous progress on vaccination, more than 35% of people 12 and older in the state have not yet gotten their first dose.





DOH is continuing to see outbreaks in areas and settings where vaccination rates are lower.





If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, now is the time.





Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and everyone around you.





If you are already vaccinated, you can help by encouraging people you know to get their vaccine.