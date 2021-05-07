Shoreline-based World Concern responds to India COVID-19 crisis
Friday, May 7, 2021
With millions of people living in extreme poverty in India, nationwide lockdowns mean poor families have no source of food or income. Vouchers for cash and food are critical to saving lives as well.
Yesterday, India reported 3,780 people died from the virus in one day and there were 382,315 new cases — two grim records for the country. But it’s likely much worse than those numbers indicate. Some say less than 5% of cases are being reported. Officials fear that 700,000 people could die in the next three months.
As a member of the Integral Alliance, a network of Christian international disaster response and development organizations, World Concern is able to join the response and rally supporters here in the U.S., offering them a way to help in a crisis like this.
Cases are rising to dangerous levels in Nepal, Bangladesh, and other countries bordering India where World Concern works. Preparations for responses in these countries are being made as well.
World Concern is calling for prayer and encouraging Americans to consider donating to organizations serving or partnering in India. The needs are massive and help from around the world is needed.
For more information on World Concern, or to donate, please visit www.worldconcern.org.
World Concern is a Christian global relief and development organization. At World Concern, the solutions we offer, the work we do, creates lasting, sustainable change. Lasting change that provides lasting hope. Our areas of expertise include disaster response, clean water, education, food security, child protection, microfinance and health.
