Newly published book documents changes in Lake Washington with then and now photos

Around Lake Washington, by Eleanor Boba, has been published and is available for purchase at the usual outlets.









The author says,



My goal was to document the changes in the topography of Lake Washington by pairing historic images with present day photos taken at roughly the same spots.

Images of Kenmore’s Log Boom Park are on the cover.







Several images were provided by the Shoreline Historical Museum. The publisher is Arcadia Publishing.The author says,Images of Kenmore’s Log Boom Park are on the cover.

It is a gallery of photos in the Past and Present format and features a number of images of the Lake Forest Park / Kenmore areas.