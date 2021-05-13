Newly published book documents changes in Lake Washington with then and now photos
Thursday, May 13, 2021
It is a gallery of photos in the Past and Present format and features a number of images of the Lake Forest Park / Kenmore areas.
Several images were provided by the Shoreline Historical Museum. The publisher is Arcadia Publishing.
The author says,
Images of Kenmore’s Log Boom Park are on the cover.
My goal was to document the changes in the topography of Lake Washington by pairing historic images with present day photos taken at roughly the same spots.
