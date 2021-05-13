Clear out your closets and Fill The Truck for the Shorewood Senior Class

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Saturday, May 22, from 9 am - 12 pm 
(or until the truck is full, so get there early!)

SHOREWOOD FUNDRAISER - Help the SENIOR CLASS!

There will be a Goodwill Drop Off site at the Shorewood High School parking lot, 17300 Fremont Ave N, in front of the school, to benefit the Shorewood senior class.

You don’t even have to get out of the car! Student volunteers will be on hand to help unload your items. Everyone will be masked, 6 feet apart and have gloves on.

Donation guidelines:
  • Clothing or any textiles (including well-worn items which can be repurposed)
  • Books, Toys, Small home appliances, Sports equipment
  • Electronics - Broken can be turned in for recycling!
  • Furniture (small, no larger than an end table) will be accepted



