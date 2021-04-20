Police report LFP: Linden Highlands Apartments fire and saving the finger of a car thief

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Linden Highlands Apartments fire
Photo courtesy KCSO
Linden Highlands Apartments fire

LFP Officers were called to assist Shoreline Deputies at the scene of the large and rapidly spreading Linden Highlands apartment fire (see previous story

LFP officers responded and helped successfully evacuate several disabled residents, kept an intoxicated and agitated resident from re-entering the fire, and ensured displaced residents were given blankets while waiting for the Red Cross. 

During this event, four deputies were injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center. No LFP Officers were injured.

Suspicious vehicle

Officers were called to a suspicious vehicle that had been sitting at a stop sign “for hours”. When officers located the vehicle and driver, they discovered the vehicle was stolen. After taking the driver into custody, they found he had a ring on his finger that was severely cutting off circulation. 

He was transported to the hospital where doctors successfully removed the ring. The Dr. told officers he was within hours of losing his finger had they not sought out medical attention for him.


