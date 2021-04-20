Free “Shoreline Walk” this Saturday, April 24th

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Shoreline Community College campus
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Join walk leader Donna on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10:00am for a free walk around the Shoreline Community College campus, Shoreview Park and the surrounding neighborhood. 

The guided walk begins in the parking lot of Highland Terrace Elementary School, 100 N 160th St and is 2.7 miles long with a rating of “moderate” for some uneven trails and hills.

The free group walk is part of the City of Shoreline’s “Shoreline Walks” community walking program helping Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends) and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot. 

No need to sign up, just show up with your walking shoes (and your face covering). 

For more information on Shoreline Walks, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks or call Recreation Specialist, Marianne Johnson at 206-801-2638.



