Case updates April 18, 2021
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
In King county cases and hospitalizations are going up in numbers but deaths are going down.
United States
- Total cases 31,484,148 - 46,032 in one day
- Total deaths 564,292 - 355 in one day
Washington state - not updated
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 386,920 - 1,371 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 21,493 - 59 in a day
- Total deaths 5,394 - 14 in a day
King county
- Total cases 93,937 - 83 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,590 - 17 in a day
- Total deaths 1,493 - 0 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 23,140 - 32 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,299 - 3 in a day
- Total deaths 384 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,217 - 1 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 194 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 303 - 0 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
