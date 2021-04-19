LFP Council Committee of the Whole meets Monday in second session of council retreat

Monday, April 19, 2021

LFP City Council photo courtesy City of LFP


The City Council Committee of the Whole of Lake Forest Park will meet on Monday April 19, 2021, 6pm in the second session of a three-part Council Retreat.

Meeting to be held virtually - click link to join meeting: https://zoom.us/j/92880527494 

Agenda:
  • 2016 – 2020 Strategic Plan - Identify Challenges and Opportunities
  • Introduction of Ordinance 1222/Adopting a New Chapter 11.05 LFPMC, Required Wearing of Personal Floatation Devices, Mandating Users of Human Powered Watercraft to Wear U.S. Coast Guard Approved Personal Floatation Devices

Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)
Documents:

1. 2020 Council Initiatives (pages 3-5)
2. 2020 Council Retreat Notes (pages 6-13) 3. Ordinance 1222 (pages 14-19)

Related links:


Posted by DKH at 4:19 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  