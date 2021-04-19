LFP Council Committee of the Whole meets Monday in second session of council retreat
Monday, April 19, 2021
|LFP City Council photo courtesy City of LFP
The City Council Committee of the Whole of Lake Forest Park will meet on Monday April 19, 2021, 6pm in the second session of a three-part Council Retreat.
Meeting to be held virtually - click link to join meeting: https://zoom.us/j/92880527494
Agenda:
- 2016 – 2020 Strategic Plan - Identify Challenges and Opportunities
- Introduction of Ordinance 1222/Adopting a New Chapter 11.05 LFPMC, Required Wearing of Personal Floatation Devices, Mandating Users of Human Powered Watercraft to Wear U.S. Coast Guard Approved Personal Floatation Devices
Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)
- Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments: https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19
- Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.
Documents:
1. 2020 Council Initiatives (pages 3-5)
2. 2020 Council Retreat Notes (pages 6-13) 3. Ordinance 1222 (pages 14-19)
Related links:
- History of Lake Forest Park | Lake Forest Park, WA - Official Website (cityoflfp.com)
- TimelineLFP 7-2020.xlsx (cityoflfp.com)
- Lake Forest Park Legacy 100-Year Vision Final Report (cityoflfp.com)
- Lake Forest Park Comprehensive Plan | Lake Forest Park, WA - Official Website (cityoflfp.com)
- Lake-Forest-Park-Strategic-Plan (cityoflfp.com) (2016)
- safestreets_finalreport_withappendix.pdf (yourlakeforestpark.com)
- lfp_safe_highways_report_smaller.pdf (yourlakeforestpark.com)
- draft_prost_plan_03-15-2018.pdf (yourlakeforestpark.com)
