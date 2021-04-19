Case updates April 17, 2021

Positive cases in King county continue to rise


In King county cases and hospitalizations are going up in numbers but deaths are going down.

United States 
  • Total cases 31,444,706 - 60,947 in one day
  • Total deaths 563,980 - 694 in one day

Washington state  - not updated
  • Total cases 385,549 -  1,655 new cases in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 21,434 - 66 in a day 
  • Total deaths 5,380 - 0 in a day 

King county 
  • Total cases 93,854 - 344 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,573 - 4 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,493 - 0 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 23,108 - 71 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,296 - 0 in a day
  • Total deaths 384 - 0 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,216 -  8 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 193 - 0 in a day
  • Total deaths 92 - no change

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 303 - 1 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - no change


