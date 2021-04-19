Case updates April 17, 2021
Monday, April 19, 2021
|Positive cases in King county continue to rise
In King county cases and hospitalizations are going up in numbers but deaths are going down.
United States
- Total cases 31,444,706 - 60,947 in one day
- Total deaths 563,980 - 694 in one day
Washington state - not updated
- Total cases 385,549 - 1,655 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 21,434 - 66 in a day
- Total deaths 5,380 - 0 in a day
King county
- Total cases 93,854 - 344 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,573 - 4 in a day
- Total deaths 1,493 - 0 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 23,108 - 71 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,296 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 384 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,216 - 8 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 193 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 303 - 1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
