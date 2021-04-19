City of Shoreline urges citizens to take the Sound Transit Realignment survey to preserve bus service to Shoreline South station



This? or 70 cars on the roads

Sound Transit is making some important decisions about the future of its regional transit system that could impact our community, and they need to hear from you!





Rising real estate and construction costs have created major challenges for completing some voter-approved transit projects on their original schedules.





According to Sound Transit, “Before we consider delaying, phasing or modifying future transit projects, we want to hear what’s important to you.”





Of particular interest to Shoreline is Sound Transit’s Bus Rapid Transit project, or Stride 522 , which runs along Bothell Way and 145th and connects Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline to the new Shoreline South/148th Street light rail station.





This service will make it easier for our neighboring city residents to catch a bus to light rail, instead of driving to the Shoreline South Station.



Let the Sound Transit Board know that Stride 522 should not be delayed as part of their decision making. Stride 522 will be one of the few high frequency east-west routes in the north end, is a low cost and efficient way to move people quickly (22 minutes between Shoreline South station and Bothell), and needs get up and running as soon as possible so it can connect our community to the new light rail system.

Through April 30, community members can provide input on realignment through several options:

Visit an online open house and complete the short survey by April 30. Information and surveys are available in English, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

Email realignment@soundtransit.org.

Leave a voicemail at 206-553-3400.

The agency will compile and present input to the Sound Transit Board in May in advance of upcoming realignment discussions.



Sound Transit Community Survey

Sound Transit SR 522/NE 145th Bus Rapid Transit project information



More information: