Register for Saturday's LFP Town Hall: Building Climate Resiliency

Monday, April 19, 2021


The Building Resiliency Town Hall –reducing your carbon impact. Making a difference comes from taking actions both large and small.  

The Town Hall will provide an opportunity to meet in breakout rooms to discuss with leaders in their field about how to live lightly on the planet.

The Breakout Rooms will be an opportunity to learn and ask questions. 


The Breakout rooms are just part of the Building Climate Resiliency Town Hall. Be part of the solution, sign up for the Zoom Lake Forest Park Town Hall: Building Climate Resiliency, Learn, Ask, Learn

For more information click here





Posted by DKH at 4:47 AM
