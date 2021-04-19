Echo Lake Neighborhood says goodbye to Shoreline Schools Superintendent Rebecca Miner



The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association's Tuesday, April 20, 2021 meeting will welcome Shoreline Schools Superintendent Rebecca Minor as she prepares to leave her position after seven years leading the district.





"Looking Forward - Looking Back" - she will talk about the highlights and challenges of the past seven years and what she sees for the future.





ELNA meets virtually on zoom, 7-9pm on the third Thursday of the month. It is the neighborhood in the north - central part of Shoreline and has been meeting consistently since December 1995.











