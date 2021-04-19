Explore the Poetry of Rumi in This Upcoming Online Class
Monday, April 19, 2021
Join facilitator Robert Stahl to experience the work of Rumi, a Persian “Sufi” poet working in the 13th Century, and understand why his mystical verse still resonates deeply.
His poems deal with themes such as: love, longing, friendship, joy, silence, loss, and the “unseen world.” The text for this class will be Rumi: The Big Red Book by Coleman Barks.
Fee: $99
Dates: 4/21/21 - 5/12/21 (Wednesdays)
Time: 7-9 pm
Location: Online via Zoom
Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu
