Kenmore City Council approves resolution in opposition of merger of Northshore Fire Department with Woodinville Fire and Rescue

The City Council’s action occurred approximately one week after the Northshore Board of Fire Commissioners passed a motion on March 16, 2021, to “cease any and all efforts in moving forward with the merger consolidation with Woodinville Fire and Rescue until such time that we are working with the support and cooperation of Northshore Firefighters Local 2459.”On March 23, 2021, the Northshore Board of Fire Commissioners later reversed their decision at a Special Meeting, clarifying that the motion the Board passed on March 16th was meant to be temporary.RCW 42.17A.555 authorizes the City Council to take action to collectively express a decision, or to actually vote upon a motion, proposal, resolution, order, or ordinance, or to support or oppose a ballot measure so long as the agenda includes the title and number of the ballot proposition, and members of the public and councilmembers are afforded an approximately equal opportunity to express an opposing view. Kenmore City Council March 22 meeting (Discussion on this merger begins at 49:00)