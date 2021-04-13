Kenmore City Council approves resolution in opposition of merger of Northshore Fire Department with Woodinville Fire and Rescue

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

On March 22, 2021, Kenmore City Council unanimously passed a motion approving a resolution in opposition of the merger of Northshore Fire Department into Woodinville Fire and Rescue (King County Fire Protection District No. 16 , Proposition No.1). 

The ballot measure is up for vote as part of the King County April Special Election on April 27, 2021.

This proposition would merge King County Fire Protection District No.16 (Northshore Fire Department) into Woodinville Fire and Rescue, creating one fire protection district to provide fire and emergency medical services for the areas currently served by the two districts, which includes Kenmore. 

The City Council’s action occurred approximately one week after the Northshore Board of Fire Commissioners passed a motion on March 16, 2021, to “cease any and all efforts in moving forward with the merger consolidation with Woodinville Fire and Rescue until such time that we are working with the support and cooperation of Northshore Firefighters Local 2459.”

On March 23, 2021, the Northshore Board of Fire Commissioners later reversed their decision at a Special Meeting, clarifying that the motion the Board passed on March 16th was meant to be temporary.

RCW 42.17A.555 authorizes the City Council to take action to collectively express a decision, or to actually vote upon a motion, proposal, resolution, order, or ordinance, or to support or oppose a ballot measure so long as the agenda includes the title and number of the ballot proposition, and members of the public and councilmembers are afforded an approximately equal opportunity to express an opposing view.

Kenmore City Council March 22 meeting (Discussion on this merger begins at 49:00)

King County Fire Protection District No. 16 , Proposition No. 1 ballot measure



Posted by DKH at 12:44 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  