Kenmore City Council approves resolution in opposition of merger of Northshore Fire Department with Woodinville Fire and Rescue
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
resolution in opposition of the merger of Northshore Fire Department into Woodinville Fire and Rescue (King County Fire Protection District No. 16 , Proposition No.1).
The ballot measure is up for vote as part of the King County April Special Election on April 27, 2021.
This proposition would merge King County Fire Protection District No.16 (Northshore Fire Department) into Woodinville Fire and Rescue, creating one fire protection district to provide fire and emergency medical services for the areas currently served by the two districts, which includes Kenmore.
The City Council’s action occurred approximately one week after the Northshore Board of Fire Commissioners passed a motion on March 16, 2021, to “cease any and all efforts in moving forward with the merger consolidation with Woodinville Fire and Rescue until such time that we are working with the support and cooperation of Northshore Firefighters Local 2459.”
On March 23, 2021, the Northshore Board of Fire Commissioners later reversed their decision at a Special Meeting, clarifying that the motion the Board passed on March 16th was meant to be temporary.
RCW 42.17A.555 authorizes the City Council to take action to collectively express a decision, or to actually vote upon a motion, proposal, resolution, order, or ordinance, or to support or oppose a ballot measure so long as the agenda includes the title and number of the ballot proposition, and members of the public and councilmembers are afforded an approximately equal opportunity to express an opposing view.
Kenmore City Council March 22 meeting (Discussion on this merger begins at 49:00)
King County Fire Protection District No. 16 , Proposition No. 1 ballot measure
On March 23, 2021, the Northshore Board of Fire Commissioners later reversed their decision at a Special Meeting, clarifying that the motion the Board passed on March 16th was meant to be temporary.
RCW 42.17A.555 authorizes the City Council to take action to collectively express a decision, or to actually vote upon a motion, proposal, resolution, order, or ordinance, or to support or oppose a ballot measure so long as the agenda includes the title and number of the ballot proposition, and members of the public and councilmembers are afforded an approximately equal opportunity to express an opposing view.
Kenmore City Council March 22 meeting (Discussion on this merger begins at 49:00)
King County Fire Protection District No. 16 , Proposition No. 1 ballot measure
0 comments:
Post a Comment