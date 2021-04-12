Prop 1 and Prop 1 and where to turn in your ballots

Considering that both Shoreline and Lake Forest Park have Prop 1 on their ballots, it's understandable that there is some confusion. To add to the confusion, Shoreline Fire has a measure on the Shoreline ballot to renew their benefit charge.





Green signs



Shoreline Prop 1 is about a 20 year plan for refurbishing existing parks and acquiring new land for green spaces as the city fills up with multifamily buildings.





It is a renewal of an existing, expiring charge and will add a monthly amount of around $5 a month, depending on the value of your property.



There are Yes yard signs and people on corners waving Yes signs to support the parks proposition.





Only Shoreline residents vote on the Parks measure.



