Prop 1 and Prop 1 and where to turn in your ballots
Monday, April 12, 2021
Considering that both Shoreline and Lake Forest Park have Prop 1 on their ballots, it's understandable that there is some confusion. To add to the confusion, Shoreline Fire has a measure on the Shoreline ballot to renew their benefit charge.
Green signs
Shoreline Prop 1 is about a 20 year plan for refurbishing existing parks and acquiring new land for green spaces as the city fills up with multifamily buildings.
It is a renewal of an existing, expiring charge and will add a monthly amount of around $5 a month, depending on the value of your property.
There are Yes yard signs and people on corners waving Yes signs to support the parks proposition.
Only Shoreline residents vote on the Parks measure.
Lake Forest Park / Kenmore Prop 1 is about the proposed merger of two fire departments - Northshore, which serves LFP and Kenmore and Woodinville Fire and Rescue, which serves Woodinville.
The Northshore firefighters' union is strongly opposed and is placing red No signs around both cities.
Only Lake Forest Park and Kenmore residents vote on this measure.
Shoreline Fire benefit charge
This is a renewal of charges that Shoreline residents pay for fire protection and emergency services.
Only Shoreline residents vote on this measure.
Drop boxes
You can take your ballot to any King county drop box. They all get sent to the same place.
- 192nd and Aurora Park n Ride in the corner with the rain garden
- Shoreline Library parking lot on the corner of NE 175th and 5th NE (remember you can't turn across 175th when you are headed west)
- Lake Forest Park City Hall in the northeast corner of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way
There is a high validation requirement because of the turnout for the Presidential election, so voting - whether Yes or No - is important if you want your opinion heard.
--Diane Hettrick
