Call for Youth Art for the 2021 Shoreline Arts Festival

Call for Youth Art

2021 Shoreline Arts Festival









Be amazed by the local talents in the Virtual Youth Art Show as part of the Shoreline Arts Festival.





Students in Pre-K through 12th grade submit their favorite 2-D and 3-D art works. Awards are given in four different age groups.





Plus, the art for the Shoreline School District Calendar is selected from this exhibit, making it one of the most anticipated shows. Come surround yourself in the fabulous creativity of our youth! Submit your artwork Work of any 2D or 3D media will be accepted

Maximum 1 entry per category (2D or 3D)

2 entries maximum per student (one in each category)

Award Winners will be announced at the Shoreline Arts Festival on June 26-27 at



Questions can be emailed to Jonathan at



is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.







We’re bringing it back online for 2021!