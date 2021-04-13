Call for Youth Art for the 2021 Shoreline Arts Festival
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Call for Youth Art
2021 Shoreline Arts Festival
We’re bringing it back online for 2021!
Be amazed by the local talents in the Virtual Youth Art Show as part of the Shoreline Arts Festival.
Students in Pre-K through 12th grade submit their favorite 2-D and 3-D art works. Awards are given in four different age groups.
Plus, the art for the Shoreline School District Calendar is selected from this exhibit, making it one of the most anticipated shows.
Come surround yourself in the fabulous creativity of our youth!
- Work of any 2D or 3D media will be accepted
- Maximum 1 entry per category (2D or 3D)
- 2 entries maximum per student (one in each category)
Award Winners will be announced at the Shoreline Arts Festival on June 26-27 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park, and also posted to our website.
Questions can be emailed to Jonathan at artsed@shorelakearts.org
