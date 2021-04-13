Get your hands dirty in an online ceramics class

Get a little muddy and activate your creative mind as you explore hand building techniques with clay in Introduction to Ceramics, an online class offered through Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College!





Facilitator Gary Georger will guide you through setting up a simple and successful studio at home with common tools and introduce new techniques each week using Zoom and online resources.





Students will create 4-5 projects, such as vases, planter boxes, wind chimes, and more to stay engaged with the clay. Discover various decoration techniques as you bring your clay to finished wares that will last generations!



Kiln firing and studio transport boxes included. Students must provide clay and glazes; a materials list will be sent to all registered students.



Please note that students will NOT have access to the ceramic studio on campus. Students will deliver and pick up their work for firing outside of the studio at Shoreline Community College. Pieces must fit in boxes (14" x 12" x 10") provided by Continuing Education.



In this 8-week class, students must also commit to 5 scheduled curbside drop off/pick up times on Mondays to successfully fire your projects in the times provided.



Fee: $235

Dates: 4/22/21 - 6/10/21 (Thursdays)

Time: 7-9 pm

Location: Online via Zoom



Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu








