King County Elections to host Candidate Workshops in April to encourage people to run for local offices in 2021

King County Elections (KCE) will host virtual candidate workshops for people interested in learning the ins-and-outs of running for office. The workshops will be held to demystify the process by empowering potential candidates with key information they need to file their candidacy.

“We know that one of the key reasons people don’t vote in local elections is because they don’t see candidates on the ballot who look like them or represent their community,” said Director of Elections Julie Wise.

“These workshops are an opportunity for less experienced or first-time candidates to get information and ask questions directly from the team that will ultimately help them through the filing process.”

“Running for office takes a tremendous amount of courage and even the most technical parts of the process can be intimidating. We want to make to make things as easy as possible,” stated Wise.

This year there are over 330 local, nonpartisan offices up for election in King county.The workshops will cover a range of topics including the elections calendar, online candidate filing, filing fee petitions, ballot order, local voters’ pamphlet filing, and more.The workshops will be in preparation for the candidate filing period this year, which begins on. All Declarations of Candidacy must be received by King County Elections before the close of business on Friday, regardless of postmark.