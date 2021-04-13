Rick Steves to speak at the Lake Forest Park Rotary Club Apr 21
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Rick Steves will speak at the Lake Forest Park Rotary Club
Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 7:45am
Zoom Link to Join the Virtual Meeting
Join travel expert Rick Steves — acclaimed for his bestselling guidebooks and public television series — as he answers the questions we're all wondering: When will we travel again? What will travel look like in the future? And what is the true value of travel?
After a lifetime of exploring Europe and inspiring Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel, Rick shares his reasons why joy awaits those who will travel again.
He is the founder and owner of Rick Steves' Europe, a travel business with a tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually.
Rick lives and works in his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, where his office window overlooks his old junior high school.
The Lake Forest Park Rotary Club is a nonsectarian, nonpolitical organization of men and women making a difference in our community. We meet Wednesday mornings at 7:45am for a casual meeting, and each week feature a different guest speaker.
You can find out more about our club, and the service projects we support locally and internationally at our website: http://lakeforestparkrotary.com/
