Rick Steves to speak at the Lake Forest Park Rotary Club Apr 21





Rick Steves will speak at the Lake Forest Park Rotary Club

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 7:45am





He is the founder and owner of Rick Steves' Europe , a travel business with a tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually.





The Lake Forest Park Rotary Club is a nonsectarian, nonpolitical organization of men and women making a difference in our community. We meet Wednesday mornings at 7:45am for a casual meeting, and each week feature a different guest speaker.



Rick lives and works in his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, where his office window overlooks his old junior high school. Rick Steves is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel.

Join travel expert Rick Steves — acclaimed for his bestselling guidebooks and public television series — as he answers the questions we're all wondering: When will we travel again? What will travel look like in the future? And what is the true value of travel?After a lifetime of exploring Europe and inspiring Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel, Rick shares his reasons why joy awaits those who will travel again.