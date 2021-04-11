Correction / Update: Tennis courts and restroom by Hillwood Park are not yet completed

The Restrooms are going to be replaced - the new facility is a modular building and is in process of being ordered. The existing restroom building will be demolished and the new building will be placed in approximately the same location as the existing restroom building.





The football/soccer field surface “carpet” will be replaced starting in a week or two.





The tennis court will be resurfaced at the same time we are resurfacing the existing Einstein track which will occur in early summer time.