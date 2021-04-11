Correction / Update: Tennis courts and restroom by Hillwood Park are not yet completed
Sunday, April 11, 2021
By Diane Hettrick
|Einstein tennis courts will be resurfaced in early summer
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
In the article about proposed refurbishment of Hillwood Park I said that the restroom had been replaced and the tennis courts redone.
People who lived nearby corrected me.
Both these projects are in the works but they are not yet done.
According to the school district,
The Restrooms are going to be replaced - the new facility is a modular building and is in process of being ordered. The existing restroom building will be demolished and the new building will be placed in approximately the same location as the existing restroom building.The football/soccer field surface “carpet” will be replaced starting in a week or two.The tennis court will be resurfaced at the same time we are resurfacing the existing Einstein track which will occur in early summer time.
Shoreline Parks Prop 1 is on the April 27th ballot.
The City estimates the annual property tax paid by the owner of a median valued home ($517,000) would be approximately $112 per year, or $9 per month.
As this is a replacement levy, it would mean an increase of approximately $3 per month from the expiring park improvement bond.
