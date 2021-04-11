Case updates April 9, 2021
Sunday, April 11, 2021
|Positive cases in King county by date reported
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible. Some sites are taking pre-registrations. Numbers are rising in King county and the state.
United States
- Total cases 30,897,028 - 81,376 in one day
- Total deaths 558,028 - 904 in one day
Washington state
- Total cases 376,230 - 1,436 new cases in a day 376230
- Total hospitalizations 20,961 - 20 in a day
- Total deaths 5,322 - 0 in a day
King county
- Total cases 91,054 - 473 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,439 - -5 in a day
- Total deaths 1,483 - 0 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 22,445 - 144 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,256 - -2 in a day
- Total deaths 382 - 1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,154 - 3 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 192 - 2 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 298 - 1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 16 - -1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
