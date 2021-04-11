LFP Townhall: A local effort to examine environmental issues confronting us and figure out how to make progress both big and small
Sunday, April 11, 2021
The bins accept plastic bags, newspaper bags and dry cleaning bags.
Republic services does not take these items in its recycling collections.
Want to learn more about what Republic takes in its recycling and composting?
Plan on attending the breakout session in the Zoom Lake Forest Park Town Hall Meeting: Building Climate Resiliency on April 24, 2021.
The town hall is a local effort to examine the issues confronting us and figure out how to make progress both big and small.
Contact: LFPTownhall@gmail.com
- Panel: Two local presenters will share their knowledge about environmental history and climate science
- Breakout Rooms: A chance to meet with experts on: E-vehicles, Zero Waste, E-homes, Composting and Recycling, calculating greenhouse gasses
- Videos: Short Climate Videos
- Panel: Wise Climate Voices: The Next Generation
- Planning: Taking the Next Steps: Community Conversations
