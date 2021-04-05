Case updates April 3, 2021
Monday, April 5, 2021
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible.
Case updates April 3, 2021
United States
- Total cases 30,492,334 - 67,989 in one day
- Total deaths 553,681 - 789 in one day
Washington state - no weekend update
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 368,403 - 0 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 20,688 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 5,278 - 0 in a day
King county
- Total cases 89,356 - 253 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,372 - 12 in a day
- Total deaths 1,472 - 1 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 22,001 - 51 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,240 - in a day
- Total deaths 381 - in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,130 - 0 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 190 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - 0 since last report
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 294 - 1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 16 - since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment