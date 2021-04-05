Lights, camera, King County – Harbor Island sound stage to jumpstart local film production

King County Executive Dow Constantine unveiled a new film production facility at the former Fisher Flour Mill on Harbor Island.

The 117,000 square-foot soundstage is King County’s first major public investment to bring back a once-thriving film industry and hundreds of family wage, creative economy jobs as the region rebounds post-pandemic.

“We transformed this vast warehouse into a creative space with stages, sets, and shops to put hundreds of people to work in good, union jobs making films right here in King County,” said Executive Constantine.





“This is about making a smart public investment to help this creative industry grow and thrive. We don't want Vancouver or Portland - or Atlanta - to keep serving as Seattle’s stand-in. We’re ready to spotlight the amazing talent of our region."