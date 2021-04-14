Case updates April 12, 2021 - Pausing Johnson / Johnson vaccines; cases rising among King county residents in their 20s

King county positive case totals to date by age group

Distribution: Rate per 1,000







King county exec Dow Constantine: In the last week, King County had more people in their 20s hospitalized than those over 70. These new COVID variants are more transmissible, and we must continue to do all we can to stop their spread.





Vaccine information and resources Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible. Some sites are taking pre-registrations.

The governor is moving three counties: Pierce, Whitman, and Cowlitz back to Phase 2. King county is still vulnerable because of rising case numbers.



Case updates April 12, 2021





United States

Total cases 31,076,891 - 56,689 in one day

Total deaths 559,741 - 569 in one day

Washington state Total cases 379,056 - 1,104 new cases in a day

Total hospitalizations 21,185 - 126 in a day

Total deaths 5,370 - 11 in a day

King county

Total cases 91,802 - 87 in a day

Total hospitalizations 5,458 - 9 in a day

Total deaths 1,485 - 2 in a day

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

Total cases 22,591 - 4 in a day

Total hospitalizations 1,257 - -1 in a day

Total deaths 381 - -1 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

Total cases 2,169 - 3 in a day

Total hospitalizations 191 - -1 in a day

Total deaths 92 - no change

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 298 - -2 since yesterday

hospitalizations 17 - 1 since yesterday

deaths 4 - no change

