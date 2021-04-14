Case updates April 12, 2021 - Pausing Johnson / Johnson vaccines; cases rising among King county residents in their 20s
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
|King county positive case totals to date by age group
Distribution: Rate per 1,000
The state DOH will pause the use of the Johnson / Johnson (J/J) vaccine statewide starting immediately, following the guidance of the FDA/CDC. Six women who received the vaccine had blood clots and one died. There have been no cases of blood clots in Washington state.
King county exec Dow Constantine: In the last week, King County had more people in their 20s hospitalized than those over 70. These new COVID variants are more transmissible, and we must continue to do all we can to stop their spread.
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible. Some sites are taking pre-registrations.
The governor is moving three counties: Pierce, Whitman, and Cowlitz back to Phase 2. King county is still vulnerable because of rising case numbers.
United States
- Total cases 31,076,891 - 56,689 in one day
- Total deaths 559,741 - 569 in one day
Washington state
- Total cases 379,056 - 1,104 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 21,185 - 126 in a day
- Total deaths 5,370 - 11 in a day
King county
- Total cases 91,802 - 87 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,458 - 9 in a day
- Total deaths 1,485 - 2 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 22,591 - 4 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,257 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 381 - -1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,169 - 3 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 191 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 298 - -2 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
