Book review by Aarene Storms: Charming as a Verb





Henri is also a little bit of a con-man, but he is, seriously, a nice kid who makes a point of charming almost everybody he meets.



Only one person seems immune to his charm, and readers will immediately spot the chemistry between Henri and uber-smart (and kind of spectrum-y) Corinne Troy.









This is a fun, own-voices book with relatable characters. Henri's need-to-succeed is obviously bound to fail, but it's the process of reassembling his life that proves his worthiness-- and his fascination with sneaker fashion is pretty adorable, too.



Some cussing, some smooching on the page, and a near-miss sexual situation with extra points for condom-preparedness. Recommended for readers 12 to adult.



Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages. She can be reached at







Henri Haltiwanger is a good student at a prestigious prep school, runs his own dog-walking business for wealthy New York neighbors, and desperately wants to be admitted to Columbia University so his Haitian-immigrant dad will be proud of him.