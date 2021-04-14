Jersey Mike's Subs' 41 Seattle area locations raise over $300,000 for Seattle Children's Hospital
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
|Steve Berry, owner of Jersey Mike's Subs in Aurora Village
in a 2011 file photo
This was twice the amount raised in last year's event.
In western Washington, the 41 stores raised more than $300,000 for Seattle Children's Hospital.
This included the Shoreline location at Aurora Village in the strip mall across from the Costco entrance.
The owner of the Shoreline location, Steve Berry, owns four stores: Shoreline, Mukilteo, Lynnwood, and Redmond/Overlake. All participated.
His stores collected donations from customers all month. To encourage greater donations they gave discount coupons for $5, $3, and $1 contributions.
On the Day of Giving, March 31, 2021, every store in the United States contributed 100% of sales.
Everyone wins. A favorite local charity gets a major contribution, customers get good food and the chance to participate, and store owners have the satisfaction of giving back to the communities where they are located.
A complete list of charities and money raised by state is available here
The owner of the Shoreline location, Steve Berry, owns four stores: Shoreline, Mukilteo, Lynnwood, and Redmond/Overlake. All participated.
His stores collected donations from customers all month. To encourage greater donations they gave discount coupons for $5, $3, and $1 contributions.
On the Day of Giving, March 31, 2021, every store in the United States contributed 100% of sales.
Everyone wins. A favorite local charity gets a major contribution, customers get good food and the chance to participate, and store owners have the satisfaction of giving back to the communities where they are located.
A complete list of charities and money raised by state is available here
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment