Upcoming opportunities to comment on Mayor Johnson's proposed budget for 2021-2022



Lake Forest Park Mayor Jeff Johnson presented his proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Budget to the City Council at the September 10, 2020 regular City Council meeting.





On September 17, 2020, the Budget and Finance Committee, consisting of all City Council members when considering the topic of the budget, began asking clarification questions and noting items for future discussion.





Prior to the City Council deliberating and providing recommendations, there was a meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 for the sole purpose of listening to citizen comments.



