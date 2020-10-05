Upcoming opportunities to comment on Mayor Johnson's proposed budget for 2021-2022
Monday, October 5, 2020
Lake Forest Park Mayor Jeff Johnson presented his proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Budget to the City Council at the September 10, 2020 regular City Council meeting.
On September 17, 2020, the Budget and Finance Committee, consisting of all City Council members when considering the topic of the budget, began asking clarification questions and noting items for future discussion.
Prior to the City Council deliberating and providing recommendations, there was a meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 for the sole purpose of listening to citizen comments.
At every budget and finance meeting the committee allows citizen comments and welcomes the community to participate. If you are interested in viewing any of the previous meetings, they can be found on the City’s website.
There are still more chances to participate in future budget meeting discussions:
All meetings will be held virtually, via the Zoom platform, and are open to the public. Zoom information is posted on the agenda for each meeting. Agendas, once available, are posted to the City’s website via the Meetings Calendar. Please see the Virtual Meetings during COVID-19 webpage for details about providing citizen comments at remotely held public meetings and public hearings.
You can find the Mayor’s Proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Budget here. To review other documents pertaining to the proposed budget, such as community partner presentations, check the Finance Department’s budget page.
- October 15, 2020, 6:00pm, Budget & Finance Committee Meeting
- October 22, 2020, 7:00pm, Public hearings at the City Council Regular Meeting
- Property Tax Levy for 20201
- Biennial Budget for 2021-2022
- October 29, 2020, 6:00pm, Special Budget & Finance Committee Meeting
- November 5, 2020, 6:00pm, Final public hearings at a Special City Council Meeting
- Property Tax Levy for 2021
- Biennial Budget for 2021-2022
- November 12, 2020, 7:00pm, Consider adoption of Budget at Regular City Council Meeting
- If needed: November 19, 2020, 6:00pm, Continued consideration and adoption of Budget, Special City Council Meeting
