Outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Salish Lodge and Spa

Monday, October 5, 2020

Photo courtesy Salish Lodge and Spa


Public Health - Seattle and King County is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 cases associated with the Salish Lodge and Spa in Snoqualmie. At least 25 cases are connected to this outbreak including 23 staff and two guests.

Anyone who visited the Salish Lodge and Spa as an overnight guest or anyone who visited the Lodge, restaurant, spa or gift shop as a day visitor:

  • From Sept. 16, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2020 should get tested for COVID-19, monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and avoid close contact with others. Public Health recommends that anyone who visited the lodge during this time should quarantine and stay away from others for 14 days.
  • From September 5, 2020 through September 15, 2020, and did not develop symptoms of COVID-19, you do not need to be tested for COVID-19 or quarantine for 14 days unless recommended or required by your healthcare provider or Public Health.

For those seeking testing and currently without symptoms, the ideal testing window is at least five to seven days after visiting the Lodge and Spa. If you develop COVID-19-like symptoms, get tested right away. More information about testing, including a list of free test sites, is available on King County’s COVID-19 testing webpage.

Salish Lodge and Spa is fully cooperating with Public Health to implement recommendations and is facilitating testing for staff to reduce the risk of further transmission. Out of abundance of caution, Salish Lodge and Spa is also temporarily suspended operations and worked with Public Health – Seattle and King County to determine when it was safe to restart operations.



