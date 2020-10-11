The Convergence Zone
Sunday, October 11, 2020
Rain so hard it sounded like it was coming through the roof
The photo is in focus - the rain is so hard it blurs
Photo by Jan Hansen
By Diane Hettrick
We certainly had some wild weather on Saturday. The infamous Convergence Zone was right over the top of us. Ear-splitting thunder, some lightning, pounding rain, pounding hail - did I miss anything?
|Hail in Innis Arden
Photo by Jan Hansen
Oh yes, there was so much rain coming off my roof that I had a stream three inches deep on my sidewalk.
|Hail as big as garbanzo beans in Ridgecrest
Photo by Janet Way
Did anyone have power outages or lightning strikes? I only noticed one flash of lightning.
|Hail in Lake Forest Park
Photo by Phyllis Johnson
After making a dramatic statement in Shoreline, the storm moved east to pound Lake Forest Park and continued to Kenmore, hitting hard at the top of Lake Washington.
|Hail by Lake City Way
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
At one point my sky was a perfect panorama of weather. Blue sky in the west, shading to blue gray in the east. Pity I'm not a photographer - but here are a collection of storm photos from others.
|Sun followed the storm
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
After the rain and hail scrubbed everything, the sun came out and for a brief time it was a lovely day.
