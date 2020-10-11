The Convergence Zone

Rain so hard it sounded like it was coming through the roof

The photo is in focus - the rain is so hard it blurs

Photo by Jan Hansen

By Diane Hettrick



We certainly had some wild weather on Saturday. The infamous Convergence Zone was right over the top of us. Ear-splitting thunder, some lightning, pounding rain, pounding hail - did I miss anything?





Hail in Innis Arden

Photo by Jan Hansen



Oh yes, there was so much rain coming off my roof that I had a stream three inches deep on my sidewalk.





Hail as big as garbanzo beans in Ridgecrest

Photo by Janet Way





Did anyone have power outages or lightning strikes? I only noticed one flash of lightning.





Hail in Lake Forest Park

Photo by Phyllis Johnson





After making a dramatic statement in Shoreline, the storm moved east to pound Lake Forest Park and continued to Kenmore, hitting hard at the top of Lake Washington.





Hail by Lake City Way

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan





At one point my sky was a perfect panorama of weather. Blue sky in the west, shading to blue gray in the east. Pity I'm not a photographer - but here are a collection of storm photos from others.





Sun followed the storm

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan





















After the rain and hail scrubbed everything, the sun came out and for a brief time it was a lovely day.