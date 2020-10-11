Sno-King School Retirees grants available for 2020-21
Sunday, October 11, 2020
This is an opportunity for them to receive up to $250 to augment their curriculum and enrich their students' learning experiences.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has forced some changes in this year’s application. Since it is uncertain how COVID-19 will progress this winter and since each district has its own plan for returning to in-person learning, all applications must be for remote learning experiences and activities.
The current application form and relevant information are posted on the SKSR website (sksr.org). If current employees in the three districts are interested in joining SKSR in order to apply for a grant, they can find relevant membership information on the website as well.
The application deadline is Thursday, November 5. Recipients will be notified by the end of November.
Since 1998, SKSR has awarded over $92,000 to fund a variety of proposals (such as field trips, speakers, reading materials, math manipulatives, listening stations, STEM stations, and parent activities).
0 comments:
Post a Comment