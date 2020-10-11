Sno-King School Retirees grants available for 2020-21

Sunday, October 11, 2020

Sno-King School Retirees, an organization of 1,422 active and retired employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts, is currently offering $9,000 in grants to its active members to facilitate their work with students.

This is an opportunity for them to receive up to $250 to augment their curriculum and enrich their students' learning experiences. 

Unfortunately, the pandemic has forced some changes in this year’s application. Since it is uncertain how COVID-19 will progress this winter and since each district has its own plan for returning to in-person learning, all applications must be for remote learning experiences and activities.

The current application form and relevant information are posted on the SKSR website (sksr.org). If current employees in the three districts are interested in joining SKSR in order to apply for a grant, they can find relevant membership information on the website as well.

The application deadline is Thursday, November 5. Recipients will be notified by the end of November.

Since 1998, SKSR has awarded over $92,000 to fund a variety of proposals (such as field trips, speakers, reading materials, math manipulatives, listening stations, STEM stations, and parent activities).




Posted by DKH at 10:51 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  