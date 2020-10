There's no COVID-19 vaccine yet



As part of creating a plan for how to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine distribution when one becomes available, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) wants feedback from the community—especially those communities, partners, workers, businesses, and sectors that are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.













The survey includes questions that will help DOH understand how you are feeling about the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as who you think should get priority for the vaccine.The survey closes on October 26, 2020, at 11:59pm. Please help by taking the survey now